October 11, 2018
AMERICAN AND JAPANESE CARRIERS UNDERWAY: The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo participate in an exercise in the Pacific.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
AMERICAN AND JAPANESE CARRIERS UNDERWAY: The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo participate in an exercise in the Pacific.