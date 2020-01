THE CONTENT OF THEIR CHARACTER: Against Tribal America. While progressives are desperately promoting racialism, Americans are less racist and more willing to marry outside their race than ever. And African-Americans are moving away from Democratic strongholds in the North to seek opportunity elsewhere. Of the 15 best regions in the country for African-Americans, Joel Kotkin notes in City Journal, 13 are in the old Confederacy (and the other two are in border states).