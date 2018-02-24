February 24, 2018

ABOUT THOSE ‘REPUBLICANS NEED NOT APPLY’ SIGNS ALL OVER SILICON VALLEY: No, they aren’t literally posted anywhere, but an examination of campaign contributions by workers who listed as their employer one of these 15 famous Silicon Valley firms makes clear that somehow, some way Republicans almost never get hired.

If it were just white people or only men getting the job offers, how long do you think it would be before subpoenas were flying from the Department of Justice, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Civil Rights Commission?