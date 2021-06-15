June 15, 2021
ABOUT THAT ‘MAGICAL SKY DADDY:’ Erik Manning explains why calling belief in the Christian God a resort to magical thinking is merely a rhetorical device, not a logical argument. This guy is really good on the white-board, too.
