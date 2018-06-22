June 22, 2018

A SHIFT IN NORTH KOREAN DOMESTIC PROPAGANDA:

…the new posters are just as much propaganda as the old ones, but they highlight different themes: reunification of the Koreas, economic progress and scientific achievement.

The change follows an internal logic: if talks with the South and the US are being reported as the beginning of possible future co-operation then the two former adversaries have to be displayed in a more neutral and less threatening way.

Why else would Kim Jong-un otherwise sit down for talks with those countries’ leaders?