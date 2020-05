A PHOTO PUTIN DOESN’T WANT TO SEE, BUT DESERVES TO SEE 24/7: A USAF B1-B flies over Sweden accompanied by four Swedish Armed Forces JAS 39 Gripen fighters. The bomber was flying a long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission. Photo taken May 20, 2020. Since the Kremlin’s Crimea invasion and annexation, Swedish forces have openly participated in several multilateral NATO military exercises and in bilateral military exercises with the U.S. and other Western nations.