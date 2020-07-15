July 15, 2020

A MODEST SWAMP DRAINING PROPOSAL: From John Hinderaker at Powerline, a quick look at Great Britain’s emerging plans to disperse “some government offices Northward and away from London.” He mentions a law partner of his once “wrote an op-ed in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, arguing that we should disperse federal agencies around the country rather than centralizing them in Washington.” The post is well worth reading. John doesn’t say how many years ago his friend wrote the essay, but the moving the headquarters of federal agencies from Washington, DC to cities in “fly over” country has been around quite awhile. I first heard it mentioned in the late 1960s. If I recall correctly, the advocate said Kansas was an ideal place for the Department of Agriculture.