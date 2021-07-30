July 30, 2021
A MIND (AND SOUL) ARE TERRIBLE THINGS TO WASTE ON CRT: Greg Smith, writing for The Dissenter, points to the doleful results of Christians going woke, as is becoming a significant problem in evangelical circles these days.
A MIND (AND SOUL) ARE TERRIBLE THINGS TO WASTE ON CRT: Greg Smith, writing for The Dissenter, points to the doleful results of Christians going woke, as is becoming a significant problem in evangelical circles these days.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.