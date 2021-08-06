August 6, 2021

A LOOK AT THE HAGUE ARBITRATION COURT’S 2016 RULING AGAINST CHINA: A column of mine published July 20.

In blunt language, the Court concluded China’s communist government had robbed the Philippines and launched a slow, calculated and highly illegal invasion of the SCS. The ruling dismissed Beijing’s ridiculous “Nine-Dash Line” claim to own roughly 85% of the SCS’ 2.2 million square miles.

The ruling is very valuable. But: “Ultimately, navies enforce maritime law, not courts.” Read the entire essay.