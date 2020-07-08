«
July 11, 2020

A LESSON FROM SOUTHERN AFRICA IN OBSERVING CONSTITUTIONAL PROCESS: Malawi shows the world wow to fix a crooked election, avoid anarchy and keep the peace. It’s a complex story, with twists and turns. But the thugs fail to intimidate — and they lose. (bumped)

Posted by Austin Bay at 10:33 am
Posted by Austin Bay at 8:44 am
