June 25, 2020

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY IS SNARED IN A MULTI-DIMENSIONAL WAR: My latest Creators Syndicate column (bumped). The column sketches some of the economic, ideological, information, political, military and diplomatic components of the snare.

The goodie-producing economic engine that braces the CCP’s domestic political strategy needs international markets. China’s domestic economy can’t sustain it. CCP international aggression magnifies the vulnerabilities. Recent vile aggression abounds. But call my choices cherry-picking and I’ll call you a bribed media propagandist.

You’ve been warned.