January 5, 2017

A GERMAN PANZER OUT OF THE FIGHT: The latest in StrategyPage’s Battle of the Bulge retrospective. As commenters have noted, the series has included many photos that are poignant studies of exhausted, suffering and courageous people. This one, however, focuses on vehicles. I think it’s a good example of quality pictorial history. You get an accurate depiction of the battlefield (terrain and environmental conditions) and a strong sense of associated combat action (armored warfare). The photo also stirs memories of the time I spent in (West) Germany very cautiously crunching snow and ice in tanks and personnel carriers.

Note the webmaster thinks the German tank was abandoned.

RELATED: The nice comments by Instapundit readers have been gratifying. Like I said in mid-December, I didn’t know the webmaster was going to do this series until I discovered a couple of photos on StrategyPage. Yes, I have failed to put up several Bulge photos on the day they were posted. I’ve tried to be consistent but, you know, holidays. Eventually I’ll link to the ones I missed. Readers can always go to StrategyPage photo gallery and click through the entire series.