PROJECT VERITAS: ESPN On-Air Talent Discuss Toxic Workplace Environment in Whistleblower’s Explosive Undercover Footage: ‘Just Blatantly Racist Sh*t’. “Undercover footage recorded at ESPN published by Project Veritas on Tuesday revealed what appears to be a workplace environment full of toxic racist tension.”

Why are lefty media outlets such cesspits of racism and sexism and abuse? Because they’re run by leftists.