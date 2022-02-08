February 8, 2022

THIS IS CNN: At CNN Corporate Grief Counseling Session, Alisyn Camarota Talks About Zucker’s Firing As If It’s Caused Her Psychological Trauma, and Tater Begs Warners Honcho Jason Kilar to Provide CNN “Talent” With Emotional Healing.

How bad is it? It’s so bad that Soledad O’Earpiece is making fun of CNN “talent” for being weak and “pathetic.” The left has never been the political movement of grit, resilience, self-reliance, and mental health. That’s the right. The left has always been the political movement of neuroses, hysteria, insecurity, cloying need for validation, emotional fragility, and childlike temper-tantrums and outbursts of pure psychopathic hatred when frustrated. That’s what makes the left the left. Leftist — Marxism — is best understood not as an actual politics but as a twisted self-help program for broken people, giving bent, bitter, sick individuals an external collection of boogeymen to redirect and focus their self-loathing at.

In other news from CNN: Chris Cuomo wants as much as $60 million from CNN amid Jeff Zucker exit.

Chris Cuomo isn’t backing down in his battle with CNN following the ouster of his boss Jeff Zucker — the anchor intends to demand as much as a $60 million settlement, according to sources. Multiple sources tell Page Six that Cuomo, who was fired in December for helping his brother fend off sexual harassment allegations, is ready to dig his heels in by claiming that Zucker not only knew about his dealings with the governor — but that the network boss had his own inappropriate dealings with Andrew. And he is prepared to demand not the $18 million left on his contract, but as much as $60 million. “He wants Megyn Kelly money,” we’re told.

A fellow could feel reborn with that amount of dosh — and it wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened to Fredo…