February 8, 2022

IF IT WASN’T FOR DOUBLE-STANDARDS, THE LEFT WOULD HAVE NO STANDARDS AT ALL:

Shot: The Department of Homeland Security Just Smeared Americans Who Question Government on COVID, Elections as a ‘Terrorism Threat.’

—Hannah Cox, Based Politics, today.

Chaser: Biden To Set Free Would-Be 9/11 Hijacker. “Mohammed al-Qahtani, who planned to hijack planes on Sept. 11, 2001, for al Qaeda but was denied entry into the United States, will be transferred to Saudi Arabia following the Biden administration’s decision late last week to set him free. He is scheduled to be flown to Saudi Arabia and placed in a ‘custodial rehabilitation and mental health care program for extremists.’”

—Adam Kredo, the Washington Free Beacon, yesterday.