February 9, 2022

YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH: GOP Ad Yanked From Airwaves Due to Images of Illegal Border Crossings. “Karrin Taylor Robson, a Republican immigration hawk running for governor of Arizona, was notified Monday by FS1, a subsidiary of Fox Sports, that her ad could no longer air until she proved migrants shown crossing the border in it were in fact illegal immigrants. The channel informed her campaign that it must supply ‘an affidavit that the ad was filmed along the border, as well as proof of the citizenship status of any individuals depicted,’ she said in a statement.”