February 8, 2022

LET’S GO, BRANDEAU! Outrage as Trudeau smears anti-vax mandate Freedom Convoy as ‘swastika-wavers’ in Canadian parliament despite no evidence: Protesters blockade busiest border crossing to the US at Detroit.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also slammed Trudeau’s response, claiming the demonstrators are being treated like terrorists.

‘This is a peaceful, political protest. No one has shown any evidence to the contrary. It’s not a drug trafficking or human trafficking operation. It’s not Al Qaeda,’ Carlson said on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

‘These are Canadian citizens who drive trucks for a living, but they’re being treated like a terror group.’