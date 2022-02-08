February 8, 2022

BEGUN, THE BACKPEDALING HAS: CNN medical expert: “The science has changed” on mandatory masking in schools. “For some Democrats, though, it’ll never change. The Guardian reports on liberals in Virginia who are mortified that Glenn Youngkin wants to give parents the right to opt their kid out of the state’s school mask mandate.”

Plus: “I’ll leave you with this fascinating poll result from Axios which captures the policy dilemma for American politicians. As you’d expect, the less restrictive options here carry much more Republican support than Democratic while it’s vice versa for the more restrictive ones. Fully a third of Dems want to increase mask mandates and vaccine requirements, says Axios, even though the country is exhausted with COVID to its marrow and may be enduring an exit wave from the pandemic. Imagine being a Democratic governor in a purple state trying to navigate these political waters.” I’ll start imagining it as soon as the popcorn is ready.