February 8, 2022

AS I RECALL FROM 2020, BLOCKING ROADS IS A VIRTUALLY SACRED ACTIVITY: Canadian truckers shut down busiest border crossing in North America, back up Detroit roads. “The Freedom Convoy of truckers left Vancouver for Ottawa on Jan. 23 to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers and is calling for an end to coronavirus restrictions. The convoy reached Ottawa last weekend, and protests have since spread to other areas of Canada.”

No doubt political leaders will praise their bravery and devotion to justice. Plus, the first comment on this story: “This is great- we need to support these truckers because they are on the right side of history.”