February 8, 2022

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Can Politicians Quit the Power Habit? “For some, an end to the pandemic signals the closing of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to remake the world…When the history of the Covid-19 pandemic is written, the names of many drugs — Paxlovid, fluvoxamine, sotrovimab — will be mentioned. But the account will be incomplete if the distorting effect of the most powerful and addictive drug of all, political power, is omitted. The public, out of fear, gave politicians enormous power. What we’re about to see, the world over, is whether they can take it back.”