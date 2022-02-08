«
»

February 8, 2022

MY AD REVENUES HAVE CERTAINLY TANKED POST-PANDEMIC, AND WERE IN SLOW DECLINE BEFORE IT: The ad-based internet: is the roof caving in? Whether or not the roof’s caving in, I remember the original PJ Media business plan relied on CPM numbers (that’s revenue per 1000 pageviews) that were entirely reasonable in 2005, but wildly high a decade later. That’s distinct from what’s happening to Facebook, etc., now but consistent with something I predicted long ago, which was that advertising was in fact never very effective, but that the Internet was making it possible for advertisers to figure that out.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 2:42 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.