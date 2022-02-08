February 8, 2022

MY AD REVENUES HAVE CERTAINLY TANKED POST-PANDEMIC, AND WERE IN SLOW DECLINE BEFORE IT: The ad-based internet: is the roof caving in? Whether or not the roof’s caving in, I remember the original PJ Media business plan relied on CPM numbers (that’s revenue per 1000 pageviews) that were entirely reasonable in 2005, but wildly high a decade later. That’s distinct from what’s happening to Facebook, etc., now but consistent with something I predicted long ago, which was that advertising was in fact never very effective, but that the Internet was making it possible for advertisers to figure that out.