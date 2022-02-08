February 8, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Jordan Peterson’s Next Move? Taking Out the Universities. The former professor is back, speaking to sold-out theaters and generating controversy.

Last month he stepped down as a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto after more than two decades (he’s officially emeritus now). He blamed his premature retirement on, among other things, diversity and inclusion efforts — “woke madness,” he called it — that he believes are poisoning the academy. He also fears that any graduate student he might supervise would have trouble finding a job given that, in some circles, Jordan Peterson’s name on your CV might as well be the mark of the beast. “These facts rendered my job morally untenable,” he wrote in a typically no-holds-barred resignation essay. He worked in a few parting jabs at his erstwhile colleagues, professors who are “cowering cravenly in pretence and silence. Teaching your students to dissimulate and lie. To get along. As the walls crumble. For shame.” When someone on Twitter asked how he would spend his time now, he replied: “Taking out the universities.” He so far hasn’t revealed how exactly he plans to do that, or even what the threat means.

His animus shouldn’t come as a surprise. For years he’s been calling universities scams and indoctrination cults, and declaring entire fields, including sociology, anthropology, and English literature, corrupt. He’s castigated colleges for luring students with promises of enlightenment and leaving them philosophically adrift and mired in debt. “They rob your future self while allowing you to pretend you have an identity,” he once said.