February 8, 2022

THE PHOTO DOESN’T LOOK LIKE A WHITE SUPREMACIST: Chicago PD Searching for Man Who Yelled ‘All of You Should be Killed’ at Jewish Students: Chicago has seen many anti-Semitic crimes these past two months.

This is speech, not a crime, but there have been some unsolved crimes, and some solved ones:

The police described the man: “Black man, 40 to 49 years old, 6 feet tall, with black hair, mustache and beard, wearing a dark knit cap, black coat, white hooded sweater and dark pants.” West Ridge is a neighborhood on the North Side of Chicago. It is one of a few neighborhoods that have seen many anti-Semitic attacks this year alone. The Chicago PD arrested Shahid Hussein, 39, for an anti-Semitic crime spree. They accused him of spray-painting yellow swastikas on a synagogue and at a Jewish high school. He smashed windows at other synagogues and made “threatening gestures.” . . . The police are still looking for a suspect who broke a window at Tel-Aviv Bakery. They are investigating accusations against several men for accosting a man at the Bnei Ruven synagogue.

Why are Democrat-dominated cities such cesspits of hate and violence?