February 8, 2022

Shot: James Carville thinks woke warriors in his party are simply ‘naive.’

“We’re letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can’t do that.

“I think these people are all kind of nice people. I think they’re very naive, and they’re all into language and identity. And that’s all right. They’re not storming the Capitol. But they’re not winning elections.”

Carville’s case, in short, is that the broad mainstream of the Democratic Party is letting the “noisy” liberals dominate what the average American — particularly those who identify as swing voters — thinks the party stands for. Calls to defund the police, pass the “Green New Deal” or end the detention of people coming across the US’s southern border illegally are, in Carville’s mind, simply not majority positions in the country. Pushing them — loudly — is, therefore, a major mistake.