February 7, 2022

WHOOPS: This ice skater from California renounced her U.S. citizenship to compete for China and then fell a bunch and placed dead last. “And here’s where the not-so-funny stuff comes in…The last thing you want to do in an honor-shame culture is bring shame to your family, community, and nation. When you couple that with a communist dictatorship in which the Party is always right and always strong, however, you get a recipe for disaster. Have you ever wondered why Chinese athletes often cry when they place 2nd or 3rd? It’s because they know the CCP will ruin their lives… if they are allowed to live at all.”