February 7, 2022

A SMALL MEASURE OF JUSTICE: Horrendous Ratings Of Beijing’s Genocide Games Damaging To NBC And Advertisers.

This was supposed to be the big coming-out party of Chairman-for-life Xi with his 100-year-old Communist Party. Instead, it’s turning out to be a massive faceplant and it’s hurting both NBC and the game’s advertisers. for an Olympics

Even Putin can’t be bothered to stay awake for the ‘excitement’ of it all.

China’s Wuhan Wheezer boomeranged just in time for many Olympic hopefuls to find themselves quarantined in horrible conditions. By comparison, photos of the food visiting athletes have been given there make Michelle Obama’s nightmarish lunch program look like it had been designed by Jamie Oliver. . . . The whole experience is getting to be a dumpster fire.

But even the ratings themselves aren’t really worth a damn.