February 8, 2022

RICHARD FERNANDEZ: Can Politicians Quit the Power Habit? “To estimate the chances of the contenders, the strategic question to ask is: on whose side are time and trends? Will there be more Denmarks (which just lifted Covid restrictions), more Joe Rogans, more unseen protesters — or fewer of them? A few posts back I predicted there will be more of them because the potential energy stored up in the last two years of restrictions and mandates had to unwind. And when it unwound there will be considerable political heat and energy.”