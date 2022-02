SCHADENFREUDE: ‘Irate’ Chris Wallace Has Meltdown Over Jeff Zucker-Allison Gollust Scandal, Said To Be At War In D.C. Bureau With Jake Tapper. “He went over there for Zucker and now Zucker is gone. Wallace feels that he has been stiffed. He’s got no staff, no Executive Producer and the guy he gave up a prized gig for has just walked out the door.”