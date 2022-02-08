February 8, 2022

STACEY LENNOX: All Republican Candidates Must Learn a Lesson From Arizona Gubernatorial Hopeful Kari Lake. “When Lake threw her hat into the governor’s race in Arizona, she earned President Trump’s endorsement. After making a splash leaving her top-rated anchor position, being a Republican and a MAGA candidate made her a bigger target. That doesn’t stop her from engaging with the media and forcefully stating her positions. Recently she provided a master class for other Republican candidates on eloquently defending their voters.”