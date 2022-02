IT’S MORE LIKE “AT LEAST” THAN “UP TO.” COVID infection may boost antibodies for up to 20 months.

They go out of their way to say this may not keep you from getting infected — they don’t want people to think they don’t need the vaccine, it’s clear — but in fact Covid immunity seems to be more about T- and B-cell activity than antibodies anyway. I suspect there’s so much focus on antibodies mostly because they’re easier to measure.