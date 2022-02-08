February 8, 2022

THE DEMAND FOR RACISM IN AMERICA FAR EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY, DRAWING INFERIOR SUBSTITUTES INTO THE MARKET: Hoax alert: Black Illinois student criminally charged for racist notes. “Illinois law enforcement announced Friday that Kaliyeha Clark-Mabins, a black female college student, will be charged with three counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. . . . The notes said ‘DIE BITCH’ and ‘BLACK PEOPLE DON’T BELONG’ according to charging documents provided to The Fix by the Madison County State’s Attorney office. . . . “The investigation included not just the campus police, but the “Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Secret Service,” the email said. The investigation cleared two white students falsely accused of involvement, Amanda Jerome and Jimmi Thull.”