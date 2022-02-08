February 8, 2022

WELL, NOW THAT COULD BE AN ISSUE: Supreme Court Frontrunner Was a Zealous Advocate for Gitmo Terror Suspects: Ketanji Brown Jackson pushed conspiracy theories about Bush administration policies, records show. “Jackson has portrayed her work for the detainees as that of a disinterested professional fulfilling an assignment. But a Washington Free Beacon review of court filings dating back to 2005 indicates that Jackson was deeply committed to equal treatment for accused terrorists. Her advocacy was zealous and often resembled ideological cause lawyering, even in her capacity as a public defender. At times, she flirted with unsubstantiated left-wing theories that were debunked by government investigators. On other occasions, she accused Justice Department lawyers of egregious misconduct with little evidence.”

Once we would have said that it’s unfair — maybe even unAmerican — to judge lawyers by their clients, but since lawyers for Trump were chased off by social-media mobs stirred up by the Lincoln Project and other Democratic front groups, that’s gone. And we’ve been told for two years that there’s nothing worse than pushing “conspiracy theories.” And charging lawyers with misconduct without evidence seems utterly un-judicial. She’s toast. Next?