February 8, 2022

RADIOACTIVE: Dems to Biden: Don’t stand so close to we. “Just how far have Joe Biden’s polling numbers fallen? Far enough for Democrats to start distancing themselves from their party leader in advance of the midterms. It’s become enough of a problem for the White House to get the attention of the Washington Post, which posits a ‘big dilemma’ for the party’s incumbents. . . . One would think that Warnock would embrace Biden, but a recent poll showed that disapproval of Biden had quadrupled among black voters in Georgia. Warnock needs a big turnout from this demographic to even have any hope of competitiveness in what looks like a Republican wave in November.”

Related: Dem governor: I don’t know if Biden should run for reelection. “This is as close as we’re going to get to a prominent Democrat admitting that Biden will be too old and senescent by 2024 to do the job, so enjoy it. Here’s Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak being put on the spot by WaPo. . . . Translation: ‘I think what’s left of Biden’s brain will be Jell-o two years from now.'”