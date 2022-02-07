February 7, 2022

BLUE ON BLUE: Garcetti former chief spox to prosecutors: Charge Biden ambassador pick with perjury. “The former spokesperson of the current mayor of Los Angeles and future US ambassador to India has lodged formal complaints with prosecutors on every level, accusing Garcetti of perjury in a sexual-harassment scandal. . . . Seligman isn’t going away quietly, even if few media outlets or senators want to discuss it. Not only did Seligman’s attorneys file complaints with prosecutors, they also have involved California regulators — and at least a majority of the current Senate.”

Plus: “Absent documentary evidence that proves Garcetti knew of the situation, prosecution is unlikely. But that doesn’t make it politically safe for senators to blithely confirm Garcetti either, of course, especially those who made a big show of ‘believe all women’ three-plus years ago. That’s clearly why Seligman and her attorneys have decided on a full-court legal press — to derail Garcetti’s appointment politically and force him to stay in Los Angeles to be held accountable.”