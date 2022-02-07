February 7, 2022

#RESIST: Honk! Honk! Canadian PM Won’t Send the Army to Remove Anti-Mandate Truckers for a Simple Reason. “The mayor of Ottawa tossed out the possibility of getting the Canadian Armed Forces to clear out the protesters, which is insane. It speaks to the heart of this mandate nonsense. In the mind of the left-winger, truckers who refused to be jabbed for a virus with a 99-plus percent survival rate are the insane ones but using the military in a martial law exercise to ensure compliance is totally rational. Just smile, everyone. We’re witnessing people afflicted with extreme mental illness. . . . Trudeau ruled out the use of the military, possibly because they told him outright that they weren’t going to do it over this.”