February 7, 2022

HE IS A DESPICABLE, LOATHSOME GRIFTER:  Obama Quietly Joins Cancel Culture Mob Going After Joe Rogan and Spotify.

It’s time he goes home to one of the communist dictatorships he loves. I say Venezuela, what say you?

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:23 am
