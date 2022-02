SPEAKING OF, I WAS ASSURED THAT FIDEL’S SON THING WAS CALUMNY? UPDATED: Yes, Justin Trudeau is seriously Fidel Castro’s son. This isn’t a joke. Canada is literally conquered and under a dictatorship of Fidel Castro’s bastard, who is a murderous Communist psychopath just like his padre.

I looked at the pictures. That’s all you need really. Yep. Canada has its first Latin Prime Minister. Now, kindly throw the commie bum out.