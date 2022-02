TO BE FAIR, IT’S ONLY MODERATELY WORSE THAN THEIR LAZY IGNORANCE ABOUT EVERYTHING ELSE: The Media’s Lazy Ignorance About the Guns On Which They Report is Apparently Bottomless. “The weapon wasn’t a .45-caliber Glock pistol; it was a Glock model 45, which is a 9mm pistol. There are .45-caliber Glocks, but this isn’t one of them. Audi used to make a car called the Audi 5000, but that didn’t mean it had 5,000 horsepower. It was just a model designation.”