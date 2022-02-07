February 7, 2022

SOROS SPEAKS: ‘Omicron Threatens To Be Xi Jinping’s Undoing.’

“Omicron entered China mainly through the port city of Tianjin, which is 30 minutes by high-speed rail to Beijing,” Soros said.

“City-wide lockdowns are unlikely to work against a variant as infectious as Omicron. This is evident in Hong Kong where the Omicron outbreak looks increasingly serious.”

“Given the strong opposition within the CCP, Xi Jinping’s carefully choreographed elevation to the level of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping may never occur,” Soros said. “It is to be hoped that Xi Jinping may be replaced by someone less repressive at home and more peaceful abroad. This would remove the greatest threat that open societies face today and they should do everything within their power to encourage China to move in the desired direction.”