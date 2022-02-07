February 7, 2022

FIGHT THE POWER: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called the initial plan ‘a fraud’ and tweeted on Saturday morning that he was going to work with Attorney General Ashley Moody ‘to investigate these deceptive practices.’

Facing a potential fraud investigation by the state of Florida, GoFundMe reversed a decision to redistribute money given by thousands of donors to the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” protesting COVID-19 regulations.

On Friday, the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe froze the convoy’s official campaign, claiming law enforcement convinced the company that the convoy had become violent and unlawful.

GoFundMe encouraged donors to submit a refund form, and said that any funds not properly returned to donors would be donated to a charity chosen by the Freedom Convoy.

Within hours, however, GoFundMe walked back the refund applications, instead announcing it would be refunding donors automatically.