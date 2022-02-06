February 6, 2022

GOOD TO SEE THAT BARRY IS STILL TAKING GLOBAL WARMING SERIOUSLY:

Shot: Hawaii’s beaches are disappearing due to climate change.

—ABC News, October 31st.

Chaser: Trouble in paradise? Scowling Barack Obama inspects the construction of his new multimillion-dollar Hawaii mansion and controversial sea wall which his neighbors fear will erode the beachline.

—The London Daily Mail, yesterday.

As Amy Curtis asks on Twitter, “This is the second waterfront property he’s bought. Why would anyone who thinks the oceans are going to rise from climate change soon do this?”

Well to be fair, Obama himself admitted that global warming ended on June 4th, 2008: