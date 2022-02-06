February 6, 2022

THIS IS CNN: The CNN Sex Party Comes To An End.

Under Jeff Zucker, it was pretty clear the fraternization rules were viewed more as suggestions. Quite a few CNN employees sleeping together (see: Dana Bash and John King) or pleasuring themselves on video chats with no consequences (see, actually don’t see, Jeffery Toobin). With 2 former producers being linked to pedophilia and one current anchor being sued for allegedly shoving his hands down the pants of a man, CNN is like a sex club from hell.

The end of the orgy isn’t what upset CNN staff, it was something even worse…for people with no scruples or talent – they are terrified that their next boss might want some accountability.

One thing Zucker did, either because he was fooling around with his deputy and recognized he couldn’t or because he just sucked at his job, was allowed for any and all standards of journalism and ethics to disappear.