February 6, 2022

LIKE KHADDAFY, THEY F*CKED UP, THEY TRUSTED US: Ukraine gave up nukes 30 years ago. Today there are regrets.

“We gave away the capability for nothing,” said Andriy Zahorodniuk, a former defense minister of Ukraine. Referring to the security assurances Ukraine won in exchange for its nuclear arms, he added: “Now, every time somebody offers us to sign a strip of paper, the response is, ‘Thank you very much. We already had one of those some time ago.’”

Ask Muammar how that worked out for him.

UPDATE: From the comments: “What is the likelihood that a consequence of Joe Biden’s presidency is that many technologically advanced nations are going to obtain nuclear weapons. I look forward to the same folks who were surprised at how quickly Afghanistan fell expressing surprise at this new development.”

Yep. As the Pax Americana ends, that’s the rational thing to do.