February 6, 2022

SPACE: Rocket Lab expands Colorado facilities, prepares for busy launch year. “ASI is one of three companies Rocket Lab acquired last fall after it completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company and became publicly traded. In November it bought Planetary Systems Corporation, which produces satellite dispensers and separation systems. In December it purchased SolAero, a manufacturer of aerospace structures and space solar power products. . . . Rocket Lab is best known for its Electron small launch vehicle. The first Electron launch of the year is scheduled for no earlier than Feb. 14, carrying a pair of BlackSky imaging satellites as part of a contract arranged through Spaceflight.”