February 6, 2022

I THINK NEO WOULD LOSE THE BET ABOUT WHAT THE MASK AND COVID PANICKERS WANT: COVID: hope and fear.

Look, both of us lived quiet among lefties. But she’s older than I. My generation? I heard them wish for “Earth changes” that would kill most of the population and only live “the good people” (leftists) alive. Same with plagues and other horrors.

No, they want Covid to be deadly and kill all the “deplorables” and prove they were right. These are very bitter, self-aggrandizing people, who hate free trade mostly because it doesn’t give them the attention and power they think they deserve.