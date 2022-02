HOW TO DESTROY THE DEFAULT SITE FOR DONATION REQUESTS IN ONE DAY: GoFundMe Won’t Seize $9M Donations To Canadian Truckers After Elon Musk Calls GFM “Thieves”.

This, ladies and gentlemen is what “self-harm” looks like.

And if I ever need to do another fundraiser (It would have to be life and death. Honestly. And I hope not) or have to recommend a site to a friend? GiveSendGo. That’s it.