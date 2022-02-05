February 5, 2022

HEATHER HAVRILESKY HAS A NEW NOVEL OUT, and Ann Althouse invokes Erma Bombeck. The NYT reviewer didn’t like it much, which isn’t necessarily bad, but I was reminded of this Havrilesky quote from 20 years ago, during the early days of InstaPundit and the Blogosphere: “In the language of wedding porn, there’s an unspoken expectation that a man will squeeze comfortably into a preset role: handsome, sweet, neutered wage earner. He works hard so you don’t have to.”

I miss those early days of the blogosphere. I remember meeting Heather Havrilesky at a party at Eugene Volokh’s where an all-star crowd ranging from Mickey Kaus to Alex Pournelle provided glittering conversation. There were even lefty bloggers like Tony Pierce there and everyone got along so well because we were all just excited about this new thing we were all doing. Those days are long gone now, of course.