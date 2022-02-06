February 6, 2022

KIRA DAVIS: The collapse of the BLM’s scandal-plagued charity will hurt black people, and its donors, who were only ever interested in their own self-righteousness, are to blame.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), which is widely considered to be the umbrella for most BLM grassroots organizations, raised $90 million dollars in 2020.

Now it may stand as one of the biggest charity scandals in recent memory.

Founding BLMGNF member Patrisse Cullors didn’t waste any time in finding herself in a financial scandal and has since stepped down.

Cullors, a committed socialist and a woman who once bragged she was a trained Marxist, suddenly found herself the proud owner of over $3 million in personal real estate holdings.

Two of those purchases, making up the bulk of her real estate assets, came after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020 — the same year her nonprofit exploded with donations.

Cullors denies that any ‘organizational resources’ went toward the purchase of her properties.

But regardless, it looks like social justice can be a very lucrative business.