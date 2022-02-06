February 6, 2022

ICYMI: READING THE NEW YORK TIMES DOESN’T HELP: NYT: Suburban women stuck in “politics of gloom” ahead of midterms. “Well, who isn’t? Inflation has hit a 40-year high, we’re edging up to another wage-price spiral, another war is brewing in eastern Europe, and we’re entering Year 3 of pandemic life. Anyone not perceiving political and cultural gloom at this moment might need their head examined. Even so, the second successive focus-group test covered by the New York Times shows the risks for Democrats in perhaps one of the most significant demographics. Suburban women may not dislike Joe Biden, but they are very unimpressed by his handling of the presidency.” Well, with reason. Plus: “Despite claims from Biden that he’d “outperformed” expectations in his first year, those voters unanimously had an entirely different assessment. And they’re also rejecting the January 6 argument just as completely.”

Flashback: Democrats’ war on suburban women includes inflation-fueling reckless spending.