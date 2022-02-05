February 5, 2022

TIM BLAIR: Imagine No Olympics. In a rare moment of generosity, China made it that much easier to boycott its Genocide Games by playing the worst song ever recorded.

Flashback: The Babylon Bee made a parody of John Lennon’s “Imagine” about communism and it’s quite simply the greatest thing you’ll see on the internet today:

On the other hand, it’s awfully subversive of whoever suggested “Imagine” be played at the CCP Olympics, considering that near the end of his tragically short life, Lennon (allegedly) supported the man who brought down another evil empire: Working class hero? John Lennon ‘was closet conservative and fan of Reagan.’ “But by the time he died, John Lennon was a closet conservative embarrassed by his radical past, according to his former personal assistant. Fred Seaman claims that the former Beatle was a fan of Ronald Reagan, who went on to become America’s Republican president in 1981 and forged a close political alliance with Margaret Thatcher. ‘John, basically, made it very clear that if he were an American he would vote for Reagan because he was really sour on [Democrat] Jimmy Carter,’ he says in a documentary film.”